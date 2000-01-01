Company Profile

Culp Inc manufacturers, sources, and markets mattress fabrics and sewn covers used for covering mattresses and box springs and upholstery fabrics including cut and sewn kits used in the production of upholstered furniture. The company has two operating segments Mattress fabrics and Upholstery fabrics. The mattress fabrics segment, also known as Culp Home Fashions, manufactures and markets mattress fabrics and mattress covers to bedding manufacturers. The upholstery fabrics segment markets fabrics for residential and commercial furniture, including jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, micro denier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane leather look fabrics.