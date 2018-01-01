Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Culpeo Minerals Ltd (ASX:CPO) Share Price

CPO

Culpeo Minerals Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Copper

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

Company Profile

Culpeo Minerals Ltd is a copper exploration and development company whose interests are focused on Chile. The company is concentrating on exploring potential high-grade copper systems in the coastal Cordillera region of Chile.

ASX:CPO

AU0000163057

AUD

Loading Comparison

Latest CPO News