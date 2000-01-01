Culti Milano SpA (MTA:CULT)

European company
Market Info - CULT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CULT

  • Market Cap€10.030m
  • SymbolMTA:CULT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005257347

Company Profile

Culti Milano SpA develops fragrances, cosmetics and home accessories designed for every area of the house. It offers diffusers, refills, home sprays, candles, complements such as car sachets, home sachets and leather pochettes.

Latest CULT news

