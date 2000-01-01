Company Profile

Culturecom Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment include Publishing and intellectual properties licensing; Online and social business; Digital marketing; Retailing and wholesales and Catering. Publishing segment covers publication of comic books and royalty income from licensing intellectual properties of comic books. It generates maximum revenue from the Publishing and intellectual properties licensing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong and also has a presence in PRC and Macau.Culturecom Holdings Ltd publishes comics, provides media content and also develops technology. It has publishing and intellectual properties licensing, online and social business, retailing and wholesale and catering business segments.