Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - CPIX

Company Info - CPIX

  • Market Cap$78.800m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CPIX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2307701092

Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and commercialization of branded prescription products. Its target markets are hospital acute care and gastroenterology.

Latest CPIX news

