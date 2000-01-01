Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CPIX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CPIX
- Market Cap$78.800m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CPIX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS2307701092
Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and commercialization of branded prescription products. Its target markets are hospital acute care and gastroenterology.