North American company
  • Market Cap$19.665bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CMI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2310211063

Company Profile

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel engines used in commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and railroad locomotives, along with diesel-powered electric generators. The firm’s revenue historically has been tied to the class 8 truck market, where, as the industry leader, it currently supplies 38% of engines. Cummins is in the unique position of competing with its primary customers, heavy-duty truck manufacturers who make and aggressively market their own engines. Despite robust competition across all its segments and ever-increasing government regulation of diesel emissions in the past three decades, Cummins has been able to grow its revenue sevenfold, to $23.7 billion in 2018. Cummins is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, where it was founded in 1919.Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products, including filtration, after treatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, and others.

