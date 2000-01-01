Company Profile

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel engines used in commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and railroad locomotives, along with diesel-powered electric generators. The firm's revenue historically has been tied to the class 8 truck market, where, as the industry leader, it currently supplies 38% of engines. Cummins is in the unique position of competing with its primary customers, heavy-duty truck manufacturers who make and aggressively market their own engines. Despite robust competition across all its segments and ever-increasing government regulation of diesel emissions in the past three decades, Cummins has been able to grow its revenue sevenfold, to $23.7 billion in 2018. Cummins is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, where it was founded in 1919.