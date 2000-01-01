CureVac NV Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CVAC)

North American company
Company Info - CVAC

  • Market Cap$9.864bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CVAC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0015436031

Company Profile

CureVac NV a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid that has the potential to improve the lives of people. The company's product portfolio includes clinical and pre-clinical candidates across multiple disease indications in oncology, prophylactic vaccines and protein therapy. Its clinical programs are CV8102, which it is evaluating in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of four types of solid tumors, and CV7202, which it is investigating in a Phase 1 clinical trial for potential vaccination against rabies. It is also rapidly advancing its mRNA vaccine program against coronavirus SARS- CoV-2), for which the company initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial.

