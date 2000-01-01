Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc is a media and entertainment company. It offers premium video programming across the principal categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle and technology. The company's mission is to provide premium factual entertainment that informs, enchants and inspires. It is seeking to meet demand for high-quality factual entertainment through SVoD platforms, as well as via bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships and content sales.