Current Water Technologies Inc (TSX:WATR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WATR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WATR

  • Market CapCAD4.520m
  • SymbolTSX:WATR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
  • Currency
  • ISINCA23131M1059

Company Profile

Current Water Technologies Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of advanced electrochemically-based water treatment systems for treatment of waste water and drinking water.

Latest WATR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .