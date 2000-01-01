Current Water Technologies Inc (TSX:WATR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WATR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WATR
- Market CapCAD4.520m
- SymbolTSX:WATR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
- Currency
- ISINCA23131M1059
Company Profile
Current Water Technologies Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of advanced electrochemically-based water treatment systems for treatment of waste water and drinking water.