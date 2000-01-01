Currie Rose Resources Inc (TSX:CUI)
Company Info - CUI
- Market CapCAD1.040m
- SymbolTSX:CUI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA2319005070
Company Profile
Currie Rose Resources Inc is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration & development of resource properties. Its projects include Jubilee Reef project and Mabale Hills.