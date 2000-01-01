Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation delivers engineered products and services to commercial, defense, power generation, and other industrial markets. It offers industrial vehicle components, control systems and weapons handling systems, pumps, valves, and other solutions. The diversified global company attempts to deliver products on high-performance platforms that require technical sophistication. It has three operating segments based on the markets serviced: Commercial Industrial (roughly half of total revenues), Defense, and Power. Approximately one third of total sales derive from contracts with agencies of, and prime contractors to, the United States government. In addition, the company generates a healthy amount of revenue from non-United States operations.Curtiss-Wright Corp is a diversified manufacturing and service company. It designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, and metalworking industries.