CUV Ventures Corp (TSX:CUV)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CUV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CUV

  • Market CapCAD34.590m
  • SymbolTSX:CUV
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA23223N1024

Company Profile

CUV Ventures Corp is a technology company engaged in blockchain Revolupay, cryptoken CCU Coin, online travel and marketing, Travelucion digital media, electronic booking solutions, plus, several expert consulting divisions.

Latest CUV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .