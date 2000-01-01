CUV Ventures Corp (TSX:CUV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CUV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CUV
- Market CapCAD34.590m
- SymbolTSX:CUV
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA23223N1024
Company Profile
CUV Ventures Corp is a technology company engaged in blockchain Revolupay, cryptoken CCU Coin, online travel and marketing, Travelucion digital media, electronic booking solutions, plus, several expert consulting divisions.