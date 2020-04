Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp is engaged in the manufacturing of chemical vapor deposition equipment, customized gas control systems, the manufacturing of process equipment suitable for the synthesis of a variety of one-dimensional nanostructures and nanomaterials and a line of furnaces, all of which are used primarily to produce semiconductors and other electronic components. The company operates through three segments: CVD, CVD materials and Stainless Design Concepts (SDC). Its CVD division is utilized for silicon, silicon germanium, silicon carbide, and gallium arsenide processes. The CVD segment generates maximum revenue for the company.CVD Equipment Corp designs and manufactures chemical vapor deposition, gas control and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications.