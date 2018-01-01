Cvent Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CVT) Share Price

CVT
Cvent Holding Corp
North American company
Technology
Software - Application
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Cvent Holding Corp is a cloud-based platform of enterprise event marketing and management and hospitality solutions. It powers the marketing and management of meetings and events through its Event Cloud and Hospitality Cloud solutions. The company's Event Cloud consists of tools to enable event organizers to manage the entire event lifecycle and deliver engaging experiences across every type of event and all event delivery models: in-person, virtual, and hybrid.
NASDAQ:CVT
US1266771039
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest CVT News