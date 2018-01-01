Cvent Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CVT) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Cvent Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CVT)

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Cvent Holding Corp is a cloud-based platform of enterprise event marketing and management and hospitality solutions. It powers the marketing and management of meetings and events through its Event Cloud and Hospitality Cloud solutions. The company's Event Cloud consists of tools to enable event organizers to manage the entire event lifecycle and deliver engaging experiences across every type of event and all event delivery models: in-person, virtual, and hybrid.

