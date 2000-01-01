CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI)
- Market Cap$4.178bn
- SymbolNYSE:CVI
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- ISINUS12662P1084
CVR Energy Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing industries. Its business segments include petroleum and nitrogen fertilizer.