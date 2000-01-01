CVR Medical Corp (TSX:CVM)
Company Info - CVM
- Market CapCAD19.870m
- SymbolTSX:CVM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINCA1266321084
Company Profile
CVR Medical Corp is a Canada based company operating in the medical industry. It is focused on the commercialization of proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low-frequency sound wave analysis technology.