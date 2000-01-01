CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UAN

  • Market Cap$337.580m
  • SymbolNYSE:UAN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAgricultural Inputs
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1266331065

Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of nitrogen fertilizer products. Its principal products include Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The company's product sales are heavily weighted toward UAN.

Latest UAN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .