CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR)

North American company
Market Info - CVRR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CVRR

  • Market Cap$1.548bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CVRR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12663P1075

Company Profile

CVR Refining LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining & related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. Its business includes a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas.

