Company Profile

CVS Group PLC is a veterinary service provider in the United Kingdom. The group operates through four business divisions; Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. The veterinary practice segment generates most of the revenues. The company facilitates its veterinary services through its diagnostics, laboratory reports, along with pet cremation services. It also offers retail pharmacy through Animed Direct. Geographically, it generates the majority of the revenue from the United Kingdom and also operates in the Netherlands and Ireland.CVS Group PLC is a veterinary service provider operating across England, Scotland and Wales. The company facilitates it veterinary services through its diagnostics, laboratory reports, along with pet cremation services.