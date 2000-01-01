CW Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1322)
Company Info - 1322
- Market CapHKD166.090m
- SymbolSEHK:1322
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTools & Accessories
- Currency
- ISINKYG2730T1105
Company Profile
CW Group Holdings Ltd provides precision engineering solutions. Its core businesses include supplying precision engineering solutions, Computer Numeric Control machining centres, and components and parts.