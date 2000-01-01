CW Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1322)

APAC company
Market Info - 1322

Company Info - 1322

  • Market CapHKD166.090m
  • SymbolSEHK:1322
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorTools & Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2730T1105

Company Profile

CW Group Holdings Ltd provides precision engineering solutions. Its core businesses include supplying precision engineering solutions, Computer Numeric Control machining centres, and components and parts.

