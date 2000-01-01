CWT International Ltd (SEHK:521)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 521

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 521

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:521
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0521001989

Company Profile

CWT International Ltd is an investment holding company. The company generates revenue through six segments, Logistics services; Commodity marketing; Engineering services; Financial services; Sports and leisure related facilities business; Property investment business. The company generates the majority of its revenue in China.CWT International Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in various business like: Logistics services; Commodity marketing; Engineering services; Financial services; Sports and leisure related facilities business; Property investment business.

Latest 521 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .