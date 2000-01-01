CWT International Ltd (SEHK:521)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 521
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 521
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:521
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINHK0521001989
Company Profile
CWT International Ltd is an investment holding company. The company generates revenue through six segments, Logistics services; Commodity marketing; Engineering services; Financial services; Sports and leisure related facilities business; Property investment business. The company generates the majority of its revenue in China.CWT International Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in various business like: Logistics services; Commodity marketing; Engineering services; Financial services; Sports and leisure related facilities business; Property investment business.