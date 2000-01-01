CyanConnode Holdings (LSE:CYAN)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CYAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CYAN

  • Market Cap£2.780m
  • SymbolLSE:CYAN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF93WP34

Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings PLC is engaged in providing wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting and the Internet of Things. It designs & develops solutions including Narrowband RF mesh, Ultimesh, Panmesh and Omnimesh.

Latest CYAN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CYAN Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .