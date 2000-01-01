Cyber Security 1 AB (OMX:CYB1)

European company
Company Info - CYB1

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:CYB1
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0007604061

Company Profile

Cyber Security 1 AB is a Sweden based company engaged in providing governance, risk, and compliance cybersecurity solutions. It offers payments, communications, network and e-commerce security. The company operates across public and private sector organisations internationally including government, healthcare, retail, insurance, manufacturing, and hospitality. The operating geographic segments of the firm are South Africa where it accounts for most of its business, Kenya, UAE, and Europe. Primarily, it generates revenue from the sale of software licenses and computer hardware.

