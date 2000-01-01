Cybernaut International Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:1020)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1020

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1020

  • Market CapHKD675.830m
  • SymbolSEHK:1020
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2606Y1026

Company Profile

Cybernaut International Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of advanced steel flow control products; manufacture and sale of paper converting equipment and other relating equipment; money lending business; and e-commerce.

Latest 1020 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .