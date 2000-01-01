Cybernaut International Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:1020)
- Market CapHKD675.830m
- SymbolSEHK:1020
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- ISINKYG2606Y1026
Cybernaut International Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of advanced steel flow control products; manufacture and sale of paper converting equipment and other relating equipment; money lending business; and e-commerce.