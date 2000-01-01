CyberOptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CYBE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CYBE

  • Market Cap$120.510m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CYBE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2325171021

Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The company's products and services are used in the surface mount technology, semiconductor and three-dimensional scanning solutions and services markets. The majority of its products are developed and sold for use in SMT electronic circuit board assembly. The company develops, manufactures and sells non-contact sensors and systems for process control and inspection, and general-purpose metrology. The company's product offerings are sold to original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers.CyberOptics Corp is engaged in developing & manufacturing high precision sensing technology solutions. It manufactures 3D and 2D optical sensors for use in its own proprietary SMT inspection systems and for sale to original equipment manufacturers.

Latest CYBE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .