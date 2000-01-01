Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The company's products and services are used in the surface mount technology, semiconductor and three-dimensional scanning solutions and services markets. The majority of its products are developed and sold for use in SMT electronic circuit board assembly. The company develops, manufactures and sells non-contact sensors and systems for process control and inspection, and general-purpose metrology. The company's product offerings are sold to original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers.CyberOptics Corp is engaged in developing & manufacturing high precision sensing technology solutions. It manufactures 3D and 2D optical sensors for use in its own proprietary SMT inspection systems and for sale to original equipment manufacturers.