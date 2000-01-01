Cybin Inc Ordinary Shares (AMEX:CYBN)

North American company
Market Info - CYBN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CYBN

  • Market Cap$314.140m
  • SymbolAMEX:CYBN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA23256X1006

Company Profile

Cybin Inc is a life sciences company. The company is focused on psychedelic drug development, delivery mechanisms, improved novel compounds and protocols that target psychiatric and neurological diseases.

