Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)
- Market Cap$9.860m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CYCC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS23254L4059
Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc mainly develops targeted medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company focuses in hematology and oncology-based development pipeline of novel drug candidates.