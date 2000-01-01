Cycliq Group Ltd (ASX:CYQ)

APAC company
Company Info - CYQ

  • Market CapAUD1.170m
  • SymbolASX:CYQ
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CYQ5

Company Profile

Cycliq Group Ltd is engaged in designing and developing HD (high definition) camera and lighting combinations, delivering cycling safety and action camera solutions for commuters, mountain bikers, racers, and professional cyclists.

