Company Profile

Cycliq Group Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in designing and developing HD (high definition) camera and lighting combinations, delivering cycling safety and action camera solutions for commuters, mountain bikers, racers, and professional cyclists. It operates in the technology industry that manufactures HD bike cameras, and safety lights and generates revenue from the same. The company generates a vast majority of its revenues from the USA, followed by the UK, Australia, and others.