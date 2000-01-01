Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc is a US-based biotechnology firm engaged in the marketing and sales of cyclodextrins (CD) and related products for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries to be used in diagnostics and specialty drugs with continuing growth in research and new product development.CTD Holdings Inc is engaged in marketing and sale of cyclodextrins and related products to food, pharmaceutical and other industries for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs with continuing growth in research and new product development.