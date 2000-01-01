Company Profile

Cape Lambert Resources Ltd is a mineral development company. It has interests in several exploration and mining companies, providing exposure to iron ore, copper, gold, uranium, manganese, lithium and lead-silver-zinc assets. It has an operational presence across Australia and West Africa out of which Australia contributes the vast majority of total revenue. The projects of the company include Marampa Iron Ore Project, Kukuna Iron Ore Project, and Wee MacGregor Copper Project.Cape Lambert Resources Ltd is a fully funded mineral investment company with a geographically diverse portfolio of mineral assets and interests in a number of exploration companies.