Cygnus Gold Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CY5)
- Market CapAUD2.430m
- SymbolASX:CY5
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINAU000000CY57
Cygnus Gold Ltd is engaged in the exploration and discovery of gold deposits in the under-explored, prospective wheatbelt of southwest Western Australia.