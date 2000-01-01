Cymat Technologies Ltd (TSX:CYM)
Company Info - CYM
- Market CapCAD12.960m
- SymbolTSX:CYM
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINCA23257A2083
Company Profile
Cymat Technologies Ltd is a technology company that provides solutions utilizing aluminum foam. The Company holds licenses and related patents to make, use and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam.