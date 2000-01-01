Company Profile

Cymbria Corp is a Canada based investment company. The investment objective of the company is to provide long-term capital appreciation through a concentrated portfolio of global companies. The group invests in Banks, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Diversified Financials, Energy, Healthcare, Industrials, Information Technology Insurance, Real Estate, and Materials.