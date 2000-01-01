Cymbria Corp Class A (TSE:CYB)
Market Info - CYB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CYB
- Market CapCAD934.100m
- SymbolTSE:CYB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA23257X1096
Company Profile
Cymbria Corp is a Canada based investment company. The investment objective of the company is to provide long-term capital appreciation through a concentrated portfolio of global companies. The group invests in Banks, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Diversified Financials, Energy, Healthcare, Industrials, Information Technology Insurance, Real Estate, and Materials.Cymbria Corp is an investment company. Its investment objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation and investment in a wealth management which offers mutual funds, institutional and other investments.