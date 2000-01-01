Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP is a limited partnership environmental services company serving energy companies. The company provides essential midstream services including independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies and water and environmental. The company operates through three segments namely Pipeline Inspection Services which provides pipeline inspection and other services to energy exploration and production, public utility companies, and midstream companies, Integrity Services provides independent hydro-testing integrity services to pipeline owners, as well as pipeline construction companies, and Water and Environmental Services which provides services to the oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies.Cypress Energy Partners LP provides saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies.