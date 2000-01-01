Cypress Hills Resource Corp (TSX:CHY.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CHY.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CHY.H

  • Market CapCAD0.700m
  • SymbolTSX:CHY.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2327923090

Company Profile

Cypress Hills Resource Corp is a junior Canadian oil and gas company. It holds minor interests in producing and non-producing wells in Canada.

Latest CHY.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .