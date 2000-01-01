Company Profile

CyrusOne owns or operates 49 data centers, primarily in the U.S., that encompass more than 8 million net rentable square feet. It has a few properties in Europe and Asia. CyrusOne has both multitenant and single-tenant data centers, and it is primarily a wholesale provider, offering large spaces on longer-term leases. The firm has about 1,000 total customers, and cloud service providers make up about one third of its total revenue. Its largest customer, Microsoft, accounted for over 20% of 2019 revenue, and its top 10 customers generated about 50%. After cloud providers, companies in the financial services and energy industries contributed the biggest proportions of CyrusOne's sales.CyrusOne Inc is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure.