  • Market Cap$1.149bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CYS
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12673A1088

Company Profile

CYS Investments Inc is a specialty finance company. The company primarily invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities, collateralized mortgage obligations; U.S. Treasuries; and debt securities issued by a government agency.

