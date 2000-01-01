Company Profile

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing the next generation of precision oncology medicines that inhibit DNA damage repair and cause cancer cell death through a therapeutic strategy known as synthetic lethality. Its lead program, CYT-0851, as well as next-generation drug candidate CYT-1853, exploits a novel gain-of-function synthetically lethal relationship between overexpression of a family of DNA damaging genes called cytidine deaminases, and functional inhibition of homologous recombination, a DNA repair pathway critical for the survival of some cancers.