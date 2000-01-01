Company Profile

Cytokinetics Inc is a biotechnology company that develops muscle biology-driven treatments for diseases characterized by reduced muscle function, muscle weakness, and fatigue. The company develops treatment for diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, heart failure, spinal muscular atrophy, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The treatment is based on small molecules specifically engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.