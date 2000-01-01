CytoSorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CTSO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CTSO

  • Market Cap$136.500m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CTSO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS23283X2062

Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp is a immunotherapy company. The Company uses blood purification to modulate inflammation with the goal of preventing or treating multiple organ failure in life-threatening illnesses and cardiac surgery.

Latest CTSO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .