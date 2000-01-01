CytoTools AG (XETRA:T5O)

European company
Market Info - T5O

Company Info - T5O

  • Market Cap€27.130m
  • SymbolXETRA:T5O
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0KFRJ1

Company Profile

CytoTools AG is an investment and holding company in the technology sector. It originated from CytoTools GmbH, a successful German technology enterprise from the pharmaceuticals and medical products field.

