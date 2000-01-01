CZR Resources Ltd (ASX:CZR)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CZR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CZR

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CZR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CZR0

Company Profile

Coziron Resources Ltd operates in the mineral exploration industry in Australia. The company owns approximately 85 percent of three projects, Yarraloola, KingX-Earaheedy and Buddadoo that are located in Western Australia and report feed-stock minerals for vertically integrated steel mills. It also holds a 70 percent interest in the Yarrie Project and Croydon Top-Camp project. It engages in mining iron-ore and manganese deposits also comprise other types of mineralization that include gold, copper, base-metals, titanium, vanadium, and uranium.Coziron Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company, exploring iron ore and base metals. Its projects include Yarraloola iron-ore project, Buddadoo Iron-Ore Project and KingX-Earaheedy Manganese Project.

