Company Profile

Coziron Resources Ltd operates in the mineral exploration industry in Australia. The company owns approximately 85 percent of three projects, Yarraloola, KingX-Earaheedy and Buddadoo that are located in Western Australia and report feed-stock minerals for vertically integrated steel mills. It also holds a 70 percent interest in the Yarrie Project and Croydon Top-Camp project. It engages in mining iron-ore and manganese deposits also comprise other types of mineralization that include gold, copper, base-metals, titanium, vanadium, and uranium.Coziron Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company, exploring iron ore and base metals. Its projects include Yarraloola iron-ore project, Buddadoo Iron-Ore Project and KingX-Earaheedy Manganese Project.