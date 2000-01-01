Company Profile

D-Box Technologies Inc is a Canadian based company. The company designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and industrial markets. It operates in two markets the simulation and training markets. The entertainment market comprises motion systems installed in commercial theatres, home entertainment consumer products, video games and home theatres, and themed entertainment motion systems. The simulation and training market consists of products for industrial simulators, industrial training, and other applications.