D-Box Technologies Inc Class A (TSE:DBO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DBO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DBO
- Market CapCAD8.800m
- SymbolTSE:DBO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINCA23305P1080
Company Profile
D-Box Technologies Inc is a Canadian based company. The company designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and industrial markets. It operates in two markets the simulation and training markets. The entertainment market comprises motion systems installed in commercial theatres, home entertainment consumer products, video games and home theatres, and themed entertainment motion systems. The simulation and training market consists of products for industrial simulators, industrial training, and other applications.D-Box Technologies Inc is a Canadian based company. The company designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and industrial markets.