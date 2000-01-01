Company Profile

D-Box Technologies Inc is a Canadian company. It designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and industrial markets. The company operates in the markets of the Entertainment, and the Simulation and training markets. The Entertainment market comprises motion systems installed in commercial theatres, commercial entertainment motion systems and home entertainment consumer products. The Simulation and training market consists of products for industrial simulators, industrial training, and other applications. It derives key revenue from the Entertainment market. The group has a global business presence.