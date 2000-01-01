Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which focuses on providing data solutions for its clients. The specific area of focus for the company is data and analytics related to consumers; the collection of data on how consumers interact with digital channels, the management and analysis of the data and the implementation of cost-effective solutions to assist companies to get real value from their data assets. The business of the group is operated through four business segments namely Product - Own IP, Product - 3rd party, Delivery services and Support and maintenance. it derives the majority of revenue from Product - Own IP segment. Geographically, it has its presence in the regions of UK, Europe, USA and in other countries.D4t4 Solutions PLC provides products and services for data management, collection, analytics and data solutions.