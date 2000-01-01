Da Ming International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1090)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD1.967bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1090
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2744A1076

Company Profile

Da Ming International Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries engages in processing, distribution and sale of stainless steel and carbon steel products in People's Republic of China.

