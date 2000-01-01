Da Ming International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1090)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1090
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1090
- Market CapHKD1.967bn
- SymbolSEHK:1090
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINKYG2744A1076
Company Profile
Da Ming International Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries engages in processing, distribution and sale of stainless steel and carbon steel products in People's Republic of China.