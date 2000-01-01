Da Sen Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:1580)

APAC company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  Market Cap: HKD466.130m
  Symbol: SEHK:1580
  Industry: Basic Material
  Sector: Lumber And Wood Production
  • Currency
  ISIN: KYG2659Y1089

Company Profile

Da Sen Holdings Group Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in manufacturing and selling of plywood and biomass wood pellets in the PRC.

