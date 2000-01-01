DaChan Food (Asia) Ltd (SEHK:3999)
- Market CapHKD599.550m
- SymbolSEHK:3999
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- ISINKYG261441086
DaChan Food (Asia) Ltd principally engaged in feeds production, chicken meat processing and the supply of processed foods. Its Livestock Feeds segment contributes majority revenue.