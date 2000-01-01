Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DADA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DADA
- Market Cap$4.916bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:DADA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS23344D1081
Company Profile
Dada Nexus Ltd is a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia (JDDJ), China's local on-demand retail platform, and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform in China.